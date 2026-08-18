Bizarre Hotline Complaints Spark Debate Over Public Resources in China

A series of bizarre complaints to public service hotlines has gone viral in China, renewing debate over how to protect limited government and emergency resources from frivolous demands, Global Times reported today.

According to media reports, one resident recently called the 12345 government service hotline to complain that the moon was too bright and was disturbing sleep. Other widely discussed cases included a parent asking authorities to organize another national college entrance exam after a child's disappointing score, and a caller who wanted the government to contact a celebrity to celebrate a birthday.

Many netizens said such baseless requests were consuming valuable public resources and blocking channels meant for people with urgent problems. Some called for clearer review mechanisms to identify and handle invalid requests.

The issue is not limited to one city. The 12345 hotline in Baotou, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, previously publicized a number of unreasonable requests, including a parent asking the city to reorganize the gaokao, China's national college entrance exam, because a child was upset over poor results.

Other examples included a caller asking the hotline to check a husband's salary payment schedule and details through the finance department, a request officials said involved personal privacy and fell outside the hotline's scope.

Another caller, who had reached retirement age but had never paid into the pension insurance system, demanded monthly pension payments from human resources and social security authorities. In a separate case, a parent said a child was difficult to manage, citing smoking, drinking, dropping out of school and running away from home, and asked authorities to take the child in.

Police and market-regulation channels have faced similar misuse. In Shanghai, a diner reportedly called 110, China's police hotline, after ordering dapanji and finding potatoes in the dish. The diner argued that authentic dapanji should not contain potatoes and accused the restaurant of consumer fraud.

Police who arrived at the scene explained that there was no legally unified standard for the dish and that the restaurant had clearly listed its prices, so the situation did not amount to fraud, according to the report. The restaurant eventually waived the bill to settle the dispute, and the customer left after finishing the meal.

Some regions have begun setting clearer boundaries. Jiangsu Province has introduced what media described as the country's first provincial-level local regulation on the 12345 hotline, allowing constraints on repeated harassment and complaints with no substantive content. Serious disruption of hotline order can be transferred to police for handling according to law.

Xiamen has also adjusted its hotline rules, saying that when a public request is clearly unreasonable and the responsible department has fully performed its duties, the work order may be excluded from negative performance assessments of the department.

Sichuan Province and Ankang in Shaanxi Province have introduced similar measures, allowing authorities to suspend hotline access in some cases involving long-term repeated harassment or fabricated complaints. Suspected illegal behavior can be transferred to police.