China's First Fully AI-Made Cinema Feature Draws Sparse Audiences

China's first fully AI-made feature approved for theatrical release earned just over 1.18 million yuan (US$180,000) in its first four days, highlighting the gap between enthusiasm for the technology and demand at the box office.

The science-fiction animation, whose title translates as "Sanxingdui: Future Past," had reached that total by 11am yesterday, according to Maoyan's professional box-office service. On its opening day, it accounted for 2.8 percent of screenings, with occupancy of 1.1 percent and roughly one viewer per screening.

The film combines ancient Shu civilization with a futuristic story in which humanity must collect six Sanxingdui artifacts to complete a mysterious warning from space. Its marketing targeted archaeology and traditional-culture enthusiasts as well as younger viewers interested in science fiction and AI.

The muted debut contrasts with investor enthusiasm. Bona Film Group shares hit their daily upper trading limit three times in six trading sessions after the release date was announced. AI-generated short dramas have also attracted platform support and creators seeking lower costs and faster production.

Bona Film Group shares yesterday opened sharply lower with a gap, quickly extended its decline, and sealed the limit-down. Today, however, the stock rebounded after a lower open and is currently slightly lower in morning trading.

Some Douban reviewers praised the film's visuals and music but criticized inconsistent character appearances, mismatched lip movements and disjointed storytelling. One likened it to stretching short-drama thinking into a feature film.

Wang Xing, who handles publicity for UME cinemas in Chongqing, told Shangyou News that viewers accustomed to watching AI animation for free could hesitate to buy cinema tickets. He said cinemas had modest expectations for the film and its performance was unsurprising during a quiet period.

Liu Haibo, a professor at Shanghai University's Shanghai Film Academy, said the combination of AI and the big screen excited film technology specialists more than ordinary viewers. He also pointed to the absence of stars and a title lacking strong commercial appeal.

Wang said AI was unlikely to replace actors soon because its characters lacked the distinctive expression audiences valued. Scripts and stories remained central to a film's appeal, he said.