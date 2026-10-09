Chinese Businessman Rescued in South Africa After 36-Day Kidnapping Ordeal

A Chinese businessman from Zhejiang province was rescued by South African police on October 4 after being held captive for 36 days by kidnappers who initially demanded a US$10 million ransom, according to Tide News.

The man, surnamed Xu, was abducted on the morning of August 30 while driving to his shop in Gauteng Province. At an intersection, another vehicle lightly struck his car. When Xu got out to inspect the damage, two masked men armed with assault rifles emerged from the vehicle and forced him inside.

Xu said he was blindfolded, transferred between vehicles and eventually taken to a small room where he was held for more than a month.

During captivity, he said he was sometimes given only one meal a day, and occasionally one meal every two days. He also said members of the group beat him and repeatedly demanded that his family pay the ransom.

The kidnappers initially demanded US$10 million within 48 hours, according to the report. Before Xu was rescued, they were still demanding US$2 million within five days.

Xu’s family sought help from Shi Qinping, head of the Southern Africa Chinese Fujian Association, on September 17, 17 days after the kidnapping. Shi contacted a Gauteng police kidnapping task force and helped coordinate communication between the family and investigators.

According to Shi, police gradually obtained information about the group, arrested an alleged ringleader and used that lead to locate the place where Xu was being held.

On the evening of October 4, police raided the property in the Randfontein area of Gauteng Province. Xu said he heard officers order the door opened, followed by two gunshots. Police then entered the room and rescued him.

No ransom was paid, the report said.

Xu was taken to a hospital after the rescue and remains under medical observation. He said he had some problems with his eyes and ears but doctors expected him to recover within about two weeks.

Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the case, including four suspects of Indian descent described in the report as alleged organizers and one Cameroonian accused of helping guard Xu.

Another five suspects remained at large as of the report. Shi said investigators believed some of those involved may also be connected to other kidnapping cases.

Xu is expected to remain in South Africa temporarily to assist police with the continuing investigation.