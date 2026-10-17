Shanghai and Hamburg Set For the Next 40 Years of Being Sister Cities

Direct flights, deeper economic cooperation and more cultural exchanges are on the agenda of Hamburg and Shanghai, which are celebrating their 40th anniversary of sister-city relationship.

"The relationship between Shanghai and Hamburg serves as an excellent example for how Sino-Europe relations can develop in a positive way based on mutual trust," Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of Hamburg – the largest port city in Germany and the third-largest in Europe – said in Shanghai on Friday.

Tschentscher led a political, economic and scientific delegation on a visit to Shanghai this week, focusing on direct air links, maritime trade, health care and scientific innovation as well as people-to-people exchanges, when celebrating the anniversary.