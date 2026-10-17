A Luxury Logo Is No Longer Enough in China, LVMH Explores New Ways to Spur Sales

Chinese shoppers are pulling back in spending on luxury goods. LVMH is undeterred.



Four days after reporting a sharp deterioration in Chinese consumer sentiment, the Paris-based luxury group, largest of its kind in the world, opened one of its signature global events in Shanghai.

In the downtown cultural heritage area of Zhangyuan, artisans from 15 of the French group's various brands demonstrated everything from Louis Vuitton trunk-making and leatherwork to jewelry setting and the mechanics of a Zenith watch chronograph. More than 20 masterclasses were part of the three-day event, ending on Sunday. It's the first time LVMH's Les Journées Particulières brought its brands together a collective event in China.

It is a delicate moment for LVMH in China. Just four days earlier, the company posted a weaker-than-forecast 1 percent growth in global third-quarter revenue, with disappointing figures from the Chinese mainland, a major market. Sales in Asia, excluding Japan and dominated by China, fell 5 percent after growth in the first half. On an earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Cécile Cabanis said demand from China alone had fallen by mid-teen digits. Fashion and leather goods, LVMH's largest division and the one most exposed to the region, took the clearest hit.

For LVMH, the challenge in China has changed. After more than two decades of expanding its retail footprint there, the company is now facing more cautious consumers who are harder to impress. Sporting goods with premium brand logos has lost some of its cachet.

The task is no longer simply how many stores luxury groups can open, but how they persuade Chinese shoppers that their products are still worth the higher costs. Bringing craftsmanship out of workshops and into public view is one answer - part brand theatre, part education and, increasingly, part of the commercial battle to sustain desirability in a slowing market.

That effort extends beyond LVMH's three-day event. In July, the company credited new flagship stores in in Beijing and Seoul with helping drive stronger second-quarter growth. Its latest earnings statement, the company again highlighted what it calls "unique in-store experiences."

In China, the group has continued to adjust its physical network even as demand weakened. Asked on the third-quarter earnings call about a Louis Vuitton store closure, Cabanis said the brand had opened another location a week later and that its total retail area in China has been broadly unchanged over the past 12 months.

"We have not stopped investing in China," she said, adding that the pullback in Chinese consumer spending has forced the group to sharpen its focus.