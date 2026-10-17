Chinese Tech Stocks Get Brief Respite From Selloff, Outlook Murky

China's stock markets enjoyed a somewhat brief reprieve from the global selloff in technology shares on Friday, but that respite looks unlikely to last after the liquidation resumed on Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent on Friday, recovering from the fall of 1.6 percent a day earlier, but for the week, it lost 2.6 percent. The Shenzhen Component ended mostly flat on Friday, wrapping up the week with a loss of 6.6 percent. The tech-heavy ChiNext retreated 0.4 percent on Friday to extend its weekly decline to 8.9 percent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 percent on Friday but fell 0.1 percent for the week.

"The global markets this week are controlled by moving investor sentiment, from fears toward how artificial intelligence gets funded to worries about how the funds are spent," said Yang Chao, an analyst with Galaxy Securities. "Above all, people need to be convinced that tech shares are worthy of their investment and trust."