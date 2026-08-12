Chinese Man Hospitalized After Losing 20kg in 45 Days on AI Diet Plan

A 34-year-old Chinese man was admitted to intensive care with septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction after following an artificial intelligence-generated weight-loss program that helped him shed 20kg in 45 days, Elephant News reported.

The man, surname Chen, weighed 120kg before using an AI tool to develop a diet and exercise plan. A content creator in Chengdu, southwest China, he routinely stayed up late and ate food high in salt and fat, the report said.

The program called for 90 minutes of stair climbing each day and two weekly badminton sessions lasting up to three hours. His diet was restricted to eggs, half a steamed bun and milk for breakfast, small portions of beef and vegetables for lunch, and yogurt for dinner.

Chen lost 20kg in 45 days, but doctors said the combination of severe calorie restriction, strenuous exercise and insufficient rest weakened his immune system and caused muscle damage and energy depletion.

He continued exercising after developing cold-like symptoms. He later suffered body aches, dizziness, fever and difficulty urinating before losing consciousness at Chengdu Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital, according to the report.

Doctors diagnosed urosepsis, septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Cao Lianghai, deputy director of the hospital's intensive care unit, said dehydration had aggravated an existing kidney stone, leading to an obstruction and urinary tract infection. Long-term sleep deprivation, dieting and excessive exercise had further reduced Chen's ability to fight the infection.

"People really can exhaust themselves to death," Cao said.

Chen survived after emergency treatment. He later changed jobs, stopped staying up late and adjusted his diet under medical supervision. His weight has stabilized at about 90 kg, although reports said he continues to suffer from myocarditis, kidney stones and hair loss.

The case has drawn attention to the growing use of AI-powered diet planners, fitness applications and wearable devices in China.

Doctors and fitness professionals said such tools could provide basic health information but may fail to identify underlying illnesses, medication use, physical limitations or warning signs during exercise.

They advised users to treat AI-generated plans only as a reference and seek professional guidance, particularly when attempting rapid weight loss.