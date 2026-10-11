[News]

Chinese Photographer Returns Home After 6-Day Disappearance in Thailand

by Shine
October 11, 2026
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Chinese Photographer Returns Home After 6-Day Disappearance in Thailand
Caption: Han Shaojie's sister posts on social media today saying Han has safely returned to China.

A 34-year-old Chinese photographer returned safely to China today, six days after disappearing during a so-called work trip to Thailand, according to his family.

Han Shaojie arrived in Bangkok early on October 5 after flying from Lhasa. His family said he had traveled to Thailand after being invited by an acquaintance for a photography job covering Bangkok and Chiang Mai, according to Jiupai News.

Han sent his family a hotel location that morning and spoke with them by video around noon. His sister said he appeared normal and was eating alone at the time.

By that evening, however, Han stopped responding to messages. His phone was switched off the following morning.

His family reported the case to police in China and two of his sisters flew to Bangkok on October 6 to search for him. They filed a report with Thai police after arriving the next day. Police in Han’s registered hometown of Wuxiang County, Shanxi Province, also opened an investigation.

During his disappearance, the family received phone calls apparently involving Han. In one, he allegedly said he had been robbed by an unlicensed taxi driver and then “sold” to others, with his phone under their control.

In a second call, the other side demanded about 150,000 yuan (US$21,000) and warned the family that the more attention they drew to the case, the more Han would suffer, according to his relatives.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand became involved, while Bangkok police accepted the case and transferred it for further investigation, according to the report

This morning, Han’s sister announced on social media that he had returned safely to China.

“My brother is back,” she wrote. “Han Shaojie has landed safely in our country, and our family is finally reunited. These six days from his disappearance to his return felt like a nightmare.”

She thanked the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Chinese and Thai police and Internet users who helped spread information about the case.

The family did not disclose how Han was located or the circumstances of his return, saying they would cooperate with the relevant authorities and would not release further details for the time being.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

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