Chongming Festival Brings Rural Tourism to the Fore

The 2026 Shanghai Chongming Rural Culture and Tourism Festival opened on September 15 at Xincheng Park in Chengqiao Town.

The opening celebrations featured 21 floats in the Shanghai Tourism Festival parade. They travelled 10 kilometers along Chongming Avenue, drawing crowds along the route.

The festival will run through November 30 under the theme "Meet in Leisurely Chongming, Share Joy and Beauty," with events highlighting Chongming's rural culture, natural environment, local products and outdoor activities.

The autumn-winter edition of the "Chongming Fresh Products" season will feature local agricultural products. October will also bring two major sporting events to the island: the TREK100 2026 Shanghai City Amateur League and the Tour of Chongming Women's Road Cycling Race.

Other events include nighttime light shows, sightseeing routes, tourism packages and autumn promotions.