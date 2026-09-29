Viral Chinese Dance Move Turns Out to be Centuries-Old Folk Tradition

A quirky dance move known online as “Gouxiong Duosuo Mao,” or roughly “a bear shaking its fur,” has gone viral on Chinese social media, sending users imitating its distinctive rhythm and full-body shake.

The trend began with a decades-old dance instruction video in which a teacher chants the phrase in a serious tone before swaying from side to side and shaking his body to a strong beat. The contrast between the name and the movement helped turn the clip into a meme.

But the move is not a newly invented Internet dance. It comes from Shandong Guzi Yangge, a traditional folk dance from Shanghe County in Shandong Province that was included in China’s first national list of intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Guzi Yangge is known for broad, forceful movements and a vigorous style often associated with northern Chinese folk dance. Its history can be traced back to the Northern Song Dynasty, with the form developing further during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

“Gouxiong Duosuo Mao” is one of its basic movements. Dancers initiate the motion from the waist and abdomen, transferring force through the arms and the rest of the body while coordinating with the dance’s characteristic cross-step. The movement looks playful in isolation but becomes much more imposing when performed in formation by a large group.