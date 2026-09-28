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Peugeot

Momenta and Shenlong Tech Partner to Develop Smart Driving Systems

by Lu Feiran
September 28, 2026
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Shenlong Automobile Technology – a joint venture backed by Dongfeng Motor and Stellantis – has entered into a global strategic partnership with autonomous driving firm Momenta to co-create advanced intelligent driving systems.

The partnership will utilize Momenta's R7 world model to build high-level automated driving features for future mass-production vehicles under the Peugeot and Jeep lineups. The release of these models in China, Europe, and other international regions will enhance Stellantis' efforts toward a broader global digital transformation.

Cao Xudong, CEO of Momenta, said that the joint effort marks a double "zero-to-one" breakthrough.

"The venture represents a critical first step in digitizing international auto brands while simultaneously establishing a major milestone for the 'in China, for the global market' approach, paving the way for expanded smart driving adoption worldwide," he said.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Dongfeng#Peugeot
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