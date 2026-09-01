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41 Golds, Albert Vidal Award: China Hits Historic High at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

by Yang Meiping
September 28, 2026
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41 Golds, Albert Vidal Award: China Hits Historic High at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The closing ceremony of WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

The 48th WorldSkills Competition officially concluded in Shanghai on September 27, with Team China delivering a record-breaking performance.

Chinese competitors secured a total of 41 gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals, alongside six Medallions for Excellence. The outstanding haul propelled China to the top of both the gold medal table and overall team rankings for the fifth time, marking the country's best-ever performance in the history of the WorldSkills Competition.

Among all standout achievements, Chinese competitor He Xiaoman claimed dual glory. She took the gold medal in the Railway Vehicle Technology event, and earned the prestigious Albert Vidal Award.

Widely regarded as the "Champion of Champions" of WorldSkills, the Albert Vidal Award is named after the founder of WorldSkills International. It is conferred exclusively on the competitor who achieves the highest comprehensive score among all participants and disciplines worldwide each competition cycle. This triumph marks the third time China has won this supreme individual honor.

Notably, He was the only female contestant competing in the Railway Vehicle Technology, a brand-new project in the competition.

41 Golds, Albert Vidal Award: China Hits Historic High at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026
Credit: Zhou Shengjie / Shanghai Daily
Caption: He Xiaoman, the only competitor and gold medalist in Railway Vehicle Technology, wins the prestigious Albert Vidal Award.

Editor: Liu Qi

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