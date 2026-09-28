Shanghai Scallion-Pancake Seller Leaves French Note for Actor Friend Before Trip Home

A Shanghai scallion-pancake seller posted a French-language note at his stall before returning to his hometown, explaining to a French theater actor who regularly visits that he would be away temporarily.

Wang, who has sold scallion pancakes for 35 years and has run his current stall for seven, told Jiupai News on September 28 that foreign theater performers in Shanghai have recommended the stall to one another, turning it into a regular stop. Most of the visitors speak some basic Chinese. When they have trouble communicating, Wang uses a translation app, and he and his wife have become friends with many of them.

French actor Abi began visiting last year. He often chatted with the couple about Chinese culture and local life. Abi sometimes paid more than the price of the pancakes, once leaving a 1,000 yuan (US$149) tip, and often gave the couple tickets to his performances.

Abi flew to Shanghai on September 23 after finishing his engagements in France. He went straight to the stall to see Wang and brought two performance tickets to invite the couple. Wang said Abi's sudden arrival surprised him, and he forgot to say when he would be leaving for his hometown.

Wang had hoped to stay in Shanghai over the Mid-Autumn Festival to spend more time with Abi, but said he had to return home because his child was getting engaged. "For a small matter, I would definitely stay in Shanghai. But my child's engagement means I have to go back," Wang said.

He translated his message into French, printed it and posted it outside the stall with his contact information. The Chinese note apologized for being unable to remain in Shanghai to keep Abi company and said they could meet another day.

Some online readers took the machine-translated French wording to mean Wang would not return, making the note sound like a final farewell. Wang laughed and clarified that he was making a temporary trip home, not closing the stall permanently. Abi is expected back in Shanghai on December 31, giving the two another chance to meet.