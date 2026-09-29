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Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

by Yang Meiping
September 29, 2026
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Nine contestants from Shanghai, representing the Chinese national team at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, clinched six gold medals and three silver medals in total.

This marks the best-ever performance by Shanghai participants in the WorldSkills Competition history, according to the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

The bureau said that these young "national craftsmen" have depicted vocational skills with exquisite craftsmanship and diligent practice.

It added that their remarkable achievements have shown the world Shanghai's strong vocational education and development of high-end skilled talent and outstanding professionalism.

They are:

Gold medalists

Jiao Jiao – Autobody Repair

Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Zhang Xu – Freight Forwarding and Logistics

Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Li Jinze – Intelligent Security Technology

Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Gao Shuheng – Web Technologies

Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Tang Qixuan – 3D Digital Game Art

Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Min Sida – Health and Social Care

Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Silver medalists

Zhang Mingtian – Floristry

Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Wang Jiayi – Hotel Reception

Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Yin Liangrui – Cybersecurity

Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Editor: Liu Qi

#Shanghai
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