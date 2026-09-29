Shanghai Talent Claims Historic Haul at WorldSkills Competition

Nine contestants from Shanghai, representing the Chinese national team at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, clinched six gold medals and three silver medals in total.

This marks the best-ever performance by Shanghai participants in the WorldSkills Competition history, according to the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

The bureau said that these young "national craftsmen" have depicted vocational skills with exquisite craftsmanship and diligent practice.

It added that their remarkable achievements have shown the world Shanghai's strong vocational education and development of high-end skilled talent and outstanding professionalism.

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