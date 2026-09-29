Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week To Feature 100 Art Events

The 8th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week will take place from November 10 to 15.

The annual event will bring together more than 100 leading art institutions and feature around 100 art events.

The "Shanghai Moment" has played a significant role in advancing Shanghai's development as a major international hub for art transactions.

With the theme "Global Art in Shanghai," this year's Trade Week promotes the city's high-quality art market, strengthens the "Shanghai Culture" brand, and accelerates the development of a 100-billion-yuan art industry cluster.

The Trade Week will feature leading events such as West Bund Art & Design and ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair. They will include painting, sculpture, installation, photography, and video from top galleries, designer brands, and art institutions.