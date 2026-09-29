Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week To Feature 100 Art Events
The 8th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week will take place from November 10 to 15.
The annual event will bring together more than 100 leading art institutions and feature around 100 art events.
The "Shanghai Moment" has played a significant role in advancing Shanghai's development as a major international hub for art transactions.
With the theme "Global Art in Shanghai," this year's Trade Week promotes the city's high-quality art market, strengthens the "Shanghai Culture" brand, and accelerates the development of a 100-billion-yuan art industry cluster.
The Trade Week will feature leading events such as West Bund Art & Design and ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair. They will include painting, sculpture, installation, photography, and video from top galleries, designer brands, and art institutions.
The art fairs form a diverse art market platform with modern and contemporary art masterpieces, emerging young artists' works, innovative craftsmanship, and design aesthetics.
This year's event also places a strong emphasis on nurturing emerging talent and fostering artistic innovation to promote the sustainable development of the art industry.
For the first time, the Trade Week will launch the "Young Artists Support Initiative" and support promising young artists. Professionals from leading auction houses, art institutions, and museums will also gather in Shanghai for in-depth exchanges and dialogue.
Editor: Fu Rong