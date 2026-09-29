Rainy Start, Sunny Finish as Metro Adjusts Services for National Day Holiday

Planning a trip around Shanghai during the 2026 National Day holiday? From October 1 to 7, the city is expected to see changing weather conditions, while the metro system will adjust services to handle increased passenger flows. Here's a quick guide to the holiday weather forecast, subway schedules, extended operating hours and service changes to help you plan your trips around the city.

Shanghai Weather Shanghai is expected to see a rainy start and sunny finish during the National Day holiday, with rain and strong winds in the first half before clearer weather arrives from October 5.

Credit: AIGC

A short-wave trough and cold air will bring showers to the city from October 1 to 4. Light to moderate rain is expected on October 1 and 2, with more noticeable rainfall on October 3 and 4. The weather will gradually improve from October 5 as a cold high-pressure system moves in, bringing clearer conditions through October 7.

Highs are expected to stay around 24-25℃ during the holiday. Under the influence of cold air, overnight temperatures could fall by 4-6℃ from October 4 to 6, dropping to around 16℃ on October 6 and 7, with lower temperatures possible in suburban areas. The widening day-night temperature gap means Shanghai could see the start of autumn during the holiday. The average autumn arrival date at the city's benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station is October 5.

Shanghai Metro Shanghai Metro will adjust its operating services during the National Day holiday, with extended operating hours, additional late-night trains and temporary station closures planned to meet increased travel demand. According to Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, the measures aim to improve transport capacity and service levels while ensuring safe and convenient travel during the seven-day holiday.

1. Extended services From September 30 (Wednesday) to October 3, Lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13 will extend their operating hours to increase nighttime capacity. The extended last trains will depart as late as midnight (12am) the following day, providing more options for people travelling during the evening peak. The four-day extension is designed to help ease pressure from increased leisure and shopping trips in central Shanghai.

Temporary station closures To support traffic control measures, Nanjing Road East Station on Lines 2 and 10 and Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 14 will be temporarily closed during specific periods. The closures will run from 8pm on Wednesday until the end of service, and from 4pm on October 1 to 7 until the end of service. During these periods, passengers will not be able to enter or exit the affected stations or board and alight from trains there, and station entrances and exits will be closed. Please note that Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 10 will remain in normal operation while Line 14's Yuyuan Garden Station is closed. The closure times may be adjusted according to requirements from relevant authorities. Other metro stations in areas affected by ground-level traffic controls, including People's Square and Lujiazui, may also implement passenger-flow controls or diversions depending on crowd levels and conditions outside the stations.