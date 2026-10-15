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Yangtze River
Chongming Island
Shanghai

Chongming Holds Bird-Watching Event at Dongtan Reserve

by Ding Yining
October 15, 2026
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Chongming Holds Bird-Watching Event at Dongtan Reserve
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Bird-watchers enjoy a recent event hosted by the Chongming District Committee of the Communist Youth League at the Shanghai Dongtan Bird National Nature Reserve.

The Shanghai Dongtan Bird National Nature Reserve, a major wetland and migratory bird sanctuary located at the eastern tip of Chongming Island, has attracted many bird lovers and photography enthusiasts.

Bird-watchers gather on the mudflats of the Yangtze River estuary to follow the flight of migratory birds and explore the mysteries of wetland ecology.

A recent birding event was hosted by the Chongming District Committee of the Communist Youth League. It adopted a hands-on, experiential, and science-based learning format to allow particpants to get up close to migratory birds and directly experience the fruitful results and profound value of regional ecological protection.

Through close-up observation, participants truly appreciated the continuous improvement of the wetland's ecological environment and felt the vibrant vitality of nature.

Expert instructors from the nature reserve also gave lectures and explained the transnational migration routes of migratory birds, and provided in-depth interpretations of the core role of migratory birds in wetland ecological balance and biodiversity conservation.

The district's Youth League Committee will also continue to offer fun nature education activities for the public and to guide more young people to get closer to nature.

Editor: Gao Ceng

#Yangtze River#Chongming Island#Shanghai
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