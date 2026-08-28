Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Sues Actress Ex-girlfriend Over 30M-Yuan Betrothal Gift

Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun has sued his former girlfriend, actress Jing Tian, and her parents, seeking the return of more than 30 million yuan (US$4.2 million) that his lawyer says was given as a betrothal gift before the couple split earlier this year.

Sun's attorney Zhang Qihuai confirmed the lawsuit in a statement posted on Weibo on the evening of August 27, saying the case had been accepted by the court and that Sun's side had also applied for property preservation.

Zhang later confirmed to Chinese media that Jing was the defendant referred to in his statement. He said Sun and Jing had been in a romantic relationship, had discussed marriage and broke up in the first half of 2026.

According to Zhang, the more than 30 million yuan at the center of the dispute was given by Sun to Jing as a betrothal gift in anticipation of marriage, and Sun is seeking its return following their breakup.

Jing and her parents have challenged the court's jurisdiction. The objection is still being considered by the court, and the case has yet to enter substantive proceedings.

Jing's studio responded on August 27, saying it trusted the legal process and would leave the dispute to the court. It also rejected what it described as attempts to exploit the actress' reputation.

Sun earlier published a lengthy post titled "My Girlfriend Jing Tian," in which he described their relationship and the circumstances surrounding their breakup from his perspective.

Jing responded personally on Weibo on August 28, saying she would never trade love for money.

"I will not sell my love for money, whether in the past, present or future, and I will never sell my soul," she wrote.

She added that she still believed in love despite having shown poor judgment, and said she trusted the law, kindness, justice and fairness.

"Time will prove everything," she wrote.

Sun is a Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur and founder of the blockchain platform TRON. Forbes estimates his net worth at about US$8.5 billion.