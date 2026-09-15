SAIC's Overseas Sales Top 1 Million as Global Expansion Gathers Pace

SAIC Motor sold 139,000 vehicles overseas in August, up 57.7 percent year on year, maintaining strong growth in international markets.

Overseas sales in the first eight months reached 1.016 million units, an increase of 52.9 percent. The Shanghai-based automaker's cumulative overseas sales have now exceeded 7 million vehicles, including more than 1 million in Europe.

MG remained a major driver of growth. The brand sold 241,000 vehicles in Europe from January to August, up 22.3 percent year on year.

MG entered the top 10 auto brands in France and ranked fourth in Ireland's electric vehicle market, where registrations surged 278 percent. Its customer base in Italy has also exceeded 150,000.

Electric and hybrid models continued to support overseas sales. In July, MG sold more than 17,000 hybrid vehicles overseas, up 40 percent, while battery-electric vehicle sales topped 10,000, rising 64 percent.

SAIC's commercial vehicle business also expanded rapidly. Overseas sales reached 13,000 units in August, up 121 percent year on year, while new-energy commercial vehicle sales rose 27 percent.

The company recently showcased pickups, vans, electric trucks and autonomous delivery vehicles at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hanover.

SAIC is also accelerating localization overseas. It operates vehicle plants in Thailand, Indonesia and India, more than 100 overseas parts facilities and over 3,000 sales and service outlets across more than 170 countries and regions.

Its European Engineering Center opened in Frankfurt this year, while preparations are underway for a European production base.