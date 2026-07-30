Love Lock on Mountain Reunites Online Stranger With Couple and Their Baby 3 Years Later

A rusty love lock hanging at Laojun Mountain in Henan Province unexpectedly reunited an online stranger with the couple who left it there three years ago, after a tourist posted a video asking whether they were still together.

The lock was spotted recently by a woman, surnamed Li, from central China's Zhengzhou, while she was visiting the scenic area in Luoyang in Henan. The names Wang Mengyang and Zhang Yanping were engraved on it, along with the date April 18, 2023, and a message wishing them happiness together.

Li filmed the weathered lock and uploaded the clip to a short-video platform on June 29, asking whether the couple had children and hoping they would stay together forever. To her surprise, the owners appeared in the comments and said they now had a baby.