Love Lock on Mountain Reunites Online Stranger With Couple and Their Baby 3 Years Later
A rusty love lock hanging at Laojun Mountain in Henan Province unexpectedly reunited an online stranger with the couple who left it there three years ago, after a tourist posted a video asking whether they were still together.
The lock was spotted recently by a woman, surnamed Li, from central China's Zhengzhou, while she was visiting the scenic area in Luoyang in Henan. The names Wang Mengyang and Zhang Yanping were engraved on it, along with the date April 18, 2023, and a message wishing them happiness together.
Li filmed the weathered lock and uploaded the clip to a short-video platform on June 29, asking whether the couple had children and hoping they would stay together forever. To her surprise, the owners appeared in the comments and said they now had a baby.
Zhang told Dawan News that she did not know Li. A friend saw the video and forwarded it to her, and she found the coincidence remarkable.
Zhang said she and Wang were still dating when they traveled to Laojun Mountain three years ago. Wang had secretly engraved the lock as a surprise for her, and the two later hung it at the mountain's highest point.
Li said she noticed the lock by chance after climbing to the top of the mountain and wanted to see whether the people named on it could be found. When Zhang came forward, Li said it felt as if some things were meant to happen.
Zhang and Wang later got engaged in 2023 and married the following year. Their daughter was born last August. Zhang said she is happy in her marriage, while Li sent the couple her blessings and wished them lasting happiness.
Editor: Wang Qingchu