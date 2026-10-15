Man Detained After Defecating on High-Speed Train Seat

A man has been placed in administrative detention after defecating on a seat aboard a high-speed train, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Guangzhou Railway.

The incident occurred about 4am on October 6, in carriage 14 of train G5899 while it was traveling between Hengyang East and Chenzhou West stations. The man was suspected of being drunk.

Staff discovered the contamination during a patrol and immediately cordoned off, cleaned and disinfected the affected area. Passengers seated nearby were moved to other carriages, the statement said.

After the train arrived at Guangzhou South station, staff replaced the contaminated seat cover and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the site and surrounding area.

The statement followed a video posted on social media by a user who said a passenger had defecated on a train seat. The footage showed a train attendant handling the situation with tissues and a black plastic bag.

Railway police imposed administrative detention on the man for disrupting order aboard the train, the railway operator said.