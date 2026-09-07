Mother Gets Suspended Sentence After Son Falls to Death While She Was at Bar

A woman in central China has been sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for four years, after her 3-year-old son fell to his death from a fifth-floor window while she was out drinking and dining with a friend.

The case was disclosed in a recent judgment published on China Judgments Online. The woman, surnamed Wang, was convicted by a court in Gushi County, Henan Province, of negligent homicide.

According to the judgment, around 11pm on October 6, 2025, Wang put her 3-year-old son to sleep and left him alone on a bed in a fifth-floor room. Prosecutors said Wang knew the room’s window could not be locked and posed a safety risk, but still locked the child inside and left without asking anyone to look after him.

Wang then went to a bar with a friend and later had a meal at a restaurant after drinking, according to prosecutors.

Around 2am the next day, the boy fell from the fifth-floor window. He died after emergency treatment failed. A forensic examination found that he died from multiple injuries, mainly severe closed injuries to the chest, abdomen and pelvis, caused by a fall from height.

Wang was summoned by police by phone and later truthfully confessed to the facts of the case, the judgment said.

She did not dispute the charges or the recommended sentence, and signed a plea statement.

Wang’s defense lawyer argued that the case was essentially a family tragedy and an accident. The lawyer said Wang had briefly locked the door with the intention of protecting the sleeping child, and that the boy waking up late at night and falling from the window was the result of multiple low-probability factors.

The lawyer asked for leniency, citing Wang’s voluntary surrender, confession, acceptance of punishment, lack of criminal record and the forgiveness she had received from the child’s father.

The court found Wang guilty of negligent homicide and handed down the suspended sentence.