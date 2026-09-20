[News]
Zhongshan Park
Changning
Shanghai

Shanghai District Joins the World's Coolest Neighborhoods

by Shine
September 20, 2026
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Shanghai's Changning District has ranked 26th on Time Out's 2026 list of the world's 40 coolest neighborhoods, with the city guide highlighting its leafy streets, creative businesses and nightlife.

The district's mix of old and new is central to its appeal: garden villas and historic buildings have been adapted for boutiques, restaurants and small cultural venues. University campuses, inexpensive eateries and green spaces such as Zhongshan Park round out the picture.

Shanghai District Joins the World's Coolest Neighborhoods
Credit: Tang Dang / Shanghai Changning
Caption: The entrance to Park Dimanche in Shanghai's Changning District.

Time Out's local experts nominated the neighborhoods, with editors judging the final selection on food and drink, nightlife, distinctive local businesses, livability and community. The list was released in September.

One focus of its suggested day in Changning is Park Dimanche, a cluster of studios, shops and restaurants at 1221 Yan'an Road W. The site was once Shanghai No. 9 Toy Factory, according to Shanghai Changning, the district's official media outlet.

The redevelopment has retained factory structures and old wall surfaces. Reused objects help shape its character: part of an old car door became a fountain, while vintage floor tiles, bicycles and lamps sit alongside climbing plants and independent businesses.

Shanghai District Joins the World's Coolest Neighborhoods
Credit: Tang Dang / Shanghai Changning
Caption: Visitors walk past shops inside Park Dimanche, a former toy factory converted into a creative community.

Time Out's itinerary pairs coffee and cake at Kainos or Polly with a Pilates session at Pilactive, browsing in a bookshop and an afternoon tango lesson at Tango Cool. Dinner follows at Den-Q, which serves Taiwanese food.

Shanghai Changning's account adds detail to the dining stops. Den-Q serves dishes including three-cup chicken and braised pork rice amid old records, wooden furniture and a sewing machine. Polly, across the way, offers space to read or work and hosts free film screenings on Wednesday evenings.

For a livelier finish, Time Out points to C-Park. Its weekend program ranges from punk rock to electronic music, giving visitors another way to explore the district after dark.

Editor: Wang Xiang

#Zhongshan Park#Changning#Shanghai#Zhongshan
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