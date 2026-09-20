Shanghai District Joins the World's Coolest Neighborhoods

Shanghai's Changning District has ranked 26th on Time Out's 2026 list of the world's 40 coolest neighborhoods, with the city guide highlighting its leafy streets, creative businesses and nightlife. The district's mix of old and new is central to its appeal: garden villas and historic buildings have been adapted for boutiques, restaurants and small cultural venues. University campuses, inexpensive eateries and green spaces such as Zhongshan Park round out the picture.

Credit: Tang Dang / Shanghai Changning

Time Out's local experts nominated the neighborhoods, with editors judging the final selection on food and drink, nightlife, distinctive local businesses, livability and community. The list was released in September. One focus of its suggested day in Changning is Park Dimanche, a cluster of studios, shops and restaurants at 1221 Yan'an Road W. The site was once Shanghai No. 9 Toy Factory, according to Shanghai Changning, the district's official media outlet. The redevelopment has retained factory structures and old wall surfaces. Reused objects help shape its character: part of an old car door became a fountain, while vintage floor tiles, bicycles and lamps sit alongside climbing plants and independent businesses.

Credit: Tang Dang / Shanghai Changning