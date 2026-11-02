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Shanghai Puts Better Housing at Heart of Urban Renewal

by Shine
November 2, 2026
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Shanghai will press ahead with upgrading older residential communities and homes, while bringing housing, jobs and public services into closer alignment, Party Secretary Chen Jining said on November 2.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 2026 SDG Cities Global Conference in Shanghai, Chen outlined the city's priorities for urban renewal, from safer, greener homes to stronger disaster preparedness and more responsive neighborhood governance.

The conference, jointly hosted by the Shanghai government and UN-Habitat, focuses on urban regeneration and adequate housing. It brings together officials and international participants to exchange approaches to sustainable urban development.

Shanghai Puts Better Housing at Heart of Urban Renewal
Caption: Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining addresses the 2026 SDG Cities Global Conference on November 2.

Chen said Shanghai would implement President Xi Jinping's instructions on urban development and pursue a people-centered approach to renewal, according to the city's official Shanghai Fabu account.

The city will continue improving its housing support system through multiple providers and channels, with options for both renting and buying. Work will continue on older residential compounds and on converting older dwellings into self-contained homes.

Planning should better connect housing development with industrial activity and public services, helping people live closer to their jobs, Chen said. He also called for more homes that are safe, comfortable, green and smart.

Renewal should coordinate improvements across communities, streets, industrial sites and buildings, with planners, architects and appraisers providing professional support. Disaster prevention and resilience should be built into the process, he said.

Chen also stressed consulting residents about their needs, drawing on their ideas and seeking their assessment of the results. Digital and intelligent technologies should help make city management more precise and responsive.

Shanghai Puts Better Housing at Heart of Urban Renewal
Caption: Ni Hong, minister of housing and urban-rural development, speaks at the conference.

Ni Hong, China's minister of housing and urban-rural development, called for coordinated improvements to homes, residential compounds, communities and urban districts.

He said China would deepen international exchanges and cooperation, using urban renewal to improve living conditions and support progress toward the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Shanghai Puts Better Housing at Heart of Urban Renewal
Caption: UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach and Shanghai Mayor Zhu Zhongming launch urban development publications.

Shanghai Mayor Zhu Zhongming and UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach jointly released the Chinese edition of the 2026 Shanghai Manual, the 2026 Shanghai Adapted Index application report and reports on thematic applications.

Rossbach and Marcin Krupa, mayor of the Polish city of Katowice, also addressed the gathering. Katowice is one of the five winners of the 2026 Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities, known as the Shanghai Award.

The conference also launched an initiative to deepen cooperation on international public goods associated with World Cities Day.

Editor: Wang Xiang

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