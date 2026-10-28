Sichuan Mother Refuses to Give Up on 2 Daughters With Cerebral Palsy

When relatives urged He Yuhua to send her daughters away, she answered with a question. "I carried them for 10 months. They kicked me from inside, and my blood runs in them," she told Cover News. "If even I don't want them, who in this world will?" Both of her daughters were diagnosed with cerebral palsy as infants. For more than 20 years since, He has looked after them almost single-handedly at the family home in Wujiaci Village, Sichuan Province. When a Cover News reporter visited on October 27, He, her hair tied back loosely and wearing a faded blue jacket with neatly rolled cuffs, came out to greet the visitor with her younger daughter in her arms.

Shortly after her elder daughter was born, He noticed the baby could not lift her head or roll over. Visits to several hospitals ended in the same diagnosis. A few years later, her second daughter was diagnosed with the same condition. He said she cried for days and lost so much weight she could barely walk straight. Some well-meaning people told her to stop trying and spare herself a lifetime of hardship; some relatives called the girls a lifelong burden and suggested giving them up. She refused. Her days now follow a fixed routine. She gets up before dawn to turn both daughters, change their diapers and wash them. Every meal is fed by hand, one spoonful at a time, and by the time both are done her own food has gone cold. At night she rises about every two hours to shift their sleeping positions and check their breathing. Medicine takes longer still. The younger daughter has trouble swallowing, so half of each spoonful often runs out of the corner of her mouth. He wipes it away and tries again. A small bowl can take more than 10 minutes. "What's troublesome about that? She's my child," He said. "Every extra mouthful she takes makes me happy."