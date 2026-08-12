Snack Maker Oishi Pays 1,000 Yuan Over Cockroach Claim in Chips

A woman in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, who said she found cockroach remains in a pack of Oishi potato chips has been refunded and paid 1,000 yuan (US$148) in compensation.

The woman surnamed Li told Jiupai News on August 11 that she bought six packs of the chips online in June for 30 yuan (US$4.4). On July 31, after eating about half a pack, she found parts of a cockroach inside.

Li said the remains appeared dried and fragmented, and she suspected the insect had entered the product during production. She filed a complaint through China's 12315 consumer hotline that day, seeking a refund and compensation in accordance with the law.

On August 3, Oishi sent staff in Wuxi to collect the chips for testing. On August 7, its local staff said an initial review of surveillance footage from the production site and other evidence turned up no sign of cockroach activity at the facility. The company first offered Li a box of chips.

Li turned it down and asked Oishi's Shanghai headquarters to step in.

Oishi China told Jiupai News on August 11 that the case remained under investigation and that it would contact Li. Later that evening, Li said the matter had been settled – the company refunded her 30 yuan and paid 1,000 yuan on top.