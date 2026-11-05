Twin Sisters Separated at Birth Reunite on 20th Birthday After Douyin Video Match

Same face, same teeth, same 173-centimeter frame - and, it turns out, the same birthday. Two young women who were separated as babies have found each other again after one of them turned up in the other's family's Douyin feed, according to Yangcheng Evening News. The newspaper said the younger sister's relative came across a video of a woman who looked almost exactly like her and forwarded it to her. Other media reports said it was her elder brother who spotted the clip.

The resemblance went well beyond the face, the younger sister said. Their teeth and builds looked nearly identical. She sent the stranger a private message, and the more the two compared notes, the stranger it got. Both were 20 years old. Both stood 173cm tall. Both had family roots in Sichuan Province, and both were now living in Shenzhen in Guangdong Province. Both also knew they had been adopted, and each had been told by relatives that she had a twin sister who was taken away as a baby. Media reports said the girls were given up for adoption separately in the Longhua area of Shenzhen when they were only two or three months old, and grew up in different families with ties to Dazhou in Sichuan. After the two families checked their accounts, the women confirmed they were twins, the report said. When they finally met in person, they went shopping, took photos together and video-called family and friends to show off the double.