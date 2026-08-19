Zhejiang Restaurant Owner Defends Posting Photos Of Alleged Dine-And-Dash Customers

A restaurant owner in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, has sparked debate after posting unpixelated surveillance photos of several alleged dine-and-dash customers inside his restaurant.

The owner, surnamed Chen, said he put up photos of four recent customers who allegedly left without paying after repeated incidents at the restaurant, Red Star News reported today.

Videos Chen posted on social media showed four surveillance screenshots on a wall, showing both men and women. The photos were labeled with phrases such as "forgot to pay" or "did not pay."

"Friends in the catering business, do you think I have gone too far? Catering work is really hard," Chen wrote in one video caption. "Paying after a meal is what should happen. I hope everyone who forgot to pay will come back and settle the bill soon."

The videos quickly drew mixed responses online. Some users supported the restaurant, saying customers who leave without paying should be exposed as a warning. Others said Chen should call police instead, and some questioned whether posting the photos could be illegal. Some also accused him of using the dispute to attract attention.

Chen said that the immediate trigger was an incident last month involving a male customer who spent more than 90 yuan (US$13). Chen said the man scanned a payment code and entered a password in front of a staff member, but the restaurant never received the money. Chen suspected the customer may have used a problematic card or delayed payment setting.

He said the aim was to have the customers, or people who know them, see the photos and return to pay.

He said he had first considered posting six photos, but left out two customers because one had ordered little food and the other was elderly or appeared to be in difficulty. Chen said he could accept unpaid bills from people genuinely facing hardship if they ordered simple staples, but could not accept customers who were dressed decently, ordered meals worth about 100 yuan and still left without paying.

Chen also said restaurant rules require staff members responsible for tables to be penalized when customers leave without paying, but he said he usually returns the money in the next salary payment after using the fine as a warning.

He said he had noticed the online controversy but was not currently considering taking down the photos. "I pursue fairness and justice. If I am wrong, I will accept the penalty," he was quoted as saying.

Chen denied using the matter for publicity, saying his restaurant has been open for nearly 15 years and has strong daily business.

Fu Jian, director of Henan Zejin Law Firm, said customers who fail to pay still have an obligation to settle their bills, but businesses must pursue debts legally. He said printing and displaying customers' photos could infringe their portrait and reputation rights, and customers could ask the restaurant to stop the infringement, remove the photos and videos, and apologize publicly.