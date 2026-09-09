In the Face of War, A Simple Meal Becomes a Beacon of Hope

When I first saw the movie advertisement, I assumed it would be yet another comedy from Shen Teng. However, I was completely surprised by this film. I watched the film "Once Upon a Time in the Middle East" (欢迎来龙餐馆) by director Wen Muye during the summer. An astonishing contrast from beginning to end, this anti-war film addresses humanity's conflict between war and peace. Wen, a celebrated Chinese director and screenwriter, is known for his impactful films that address real social issues. A Beijing Film Academy graduate, he is adept at realistic storytelling, commercial appeal and humanism. The 55th Golden Horse Awards named him Best New Director. Among his notable films is "Dying to Survive" (我不是药神, 2018). His debut feature film achieved remarkable box office success and became a cultural phenomenon, igniting widespread discussions across the country about healthcare and the accessibility of affordable medicine. "Nice View" (奇迹·笨小孩, 2022) is a heartwarming drama showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of ordinary people in Shenzhen of southern China. "Once Upon a Time in the Middle East" focused on the ordinary instead of typical heroes. Xu Fu (played by Shen Teng) is a philanthropic chef at a Chinese restaurant in Bahata, a fictional Middle Eastern city. He becomes close friends with his restaurant manager, Ma Junsheng (played by Jiang Qiming). He tried to earn money abroad to repay his family's debt. He moved abroad to pay off his family's debt back home.

Like other civilians, he dodged bombs and missiles when war broke out. He turned his restaurant into a shelter for city orphans after seeing them without help at the bomb shelter. Under financial pressure, he had to reopen the restaurant and sell alcohol to Americans. However, Xu Fu was drawn into the crossfire of the war. The film shows how ordinary people struggle to survive and maintain their ethics and kindness, highlighting the contribution of children. They are innocent, yet they had to bear the burden of the war's consequences. Although the script is solid, the actors elevate it. To express humanity, the film needed a heavy emotional atmosphere, and the cast rose to the challenge. They played their roles ably. Shen and Jiang gave the film depth and relatability. They fit the role of ordinary people perfectly. The visuals dramatically enhance the emotional impact. First, the stove fire and then the bomb explosions provide the IMAX movie a warm color palette. Fires can cook the best food and provide the most comfort, but also the worst. The film's heavy theme contrasts the scenes, despite the color's intention to convey happiness or nostalgia. Slow-burn pacing by the director enhances these images. This directorial choice deliberately starves the audience of spatial awareness. By slowing the pacing and employing heavy shadows, the film creates a jarring, breathless rhythm through abrupt cuts to sudden movements. It is in these quiet, authentic moments that the film conveys its true message. This anti-war narrative not only highlights the misery and destruction caused by war but also implores the audience to advocate for the protection of children. War robs innocent children of their homes and families. They are brainwashed and trained to kill if they are trapped in a terrorist organization. Terrorists send them on suicide missions to bomb their enemies. The director captures the receding figures when the children are sent away, leaving emptiness and grief in the audience. This anti-war film effectively explores the themes of humanity and war, and I highly recommend it. However, some violent scenes may not be suitable for young children. Despite this, the film leaves a lasting impression on the audience; even in the darkest times of war, a simple warm meal can symbolize profound hope and human connection.