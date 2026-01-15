Script to Stable: Village Enlists All – Even Donkeys – in Micro-drama Rush

A village in central China's Henan Province has gone viral online after news broke that a donkey there earns 500 yuan (US$70) a day as a background "actor" in micro dramas. Once known for its quiet stone lanes and gray-brick houses, Yuanqiao — a 600-year-old village in Dengfeng — now buzzes with cameras and scripts, having been transformed into a major short-drama production set where every villager is an experienced cast member. Under the village's ancient locust tree, long a gathering spot for elders, villagers now meet to plan the day's filming.

Today, nearly every household has taken part in the productions, and locals have become natural performers on camera. "At first, it was just for fun, but I never expected to make money from it," one elderly villager told Henan-based Elephant News. The village's animals have also become stars. Alongside the donkey, chickens, ducks, and geese earn appearance fees, performing simply by going about their daily routines.

One resident joked that she has become adept at playing the "mean mother-in-law" despite normally being a kind person. A local director said the micro-drama setup in Yuanqiao Village is nearly on par with industry standards for scenic-area productions. Filming short dramas has become a significant source of collective income for the village, accounting for around 20 percent of total revenue. It has also boosted local businesses, including restaurants and accommodations. "Many young people used to leave to work elsewhere, but now a lot have returned," said the Party secretary of Yuanqiao Village. "Filming brings new vitality, allows villagers to work close to home, earn extra income, and spend time with their families, raising overall happiness."