Script to Stable: Village Enlists All – Even Donkeys – in Micro-drama Rush

by Guo Jiayi
January 15, 2026
A village in central China's Henan Province has gone viral online after news broke that a donkey there earns 500 yuan (US$70) a day as a background "actor" in micro dramas.

Once known for its quiet stone lanes and gray-brick houses, Yuanqiao — a 600-year-old village in Dengfeng — now buzzes with cameras and scripts, having been transformed into a major short-drama production set where every villager is an experienced cast member.

Under the village's ancient locust tree, long a gathering spot for elders, villagers now meet to plan the day's filming.

Today, nearly every household has taken part in the productions, and locals have become natural performers on camera.

"At first, it was just for fun, but I never expected to make money from it," one elderly villager told Henan-based Elephant News.

The village's animals have also become stars. Alongside the donkey, chickens, ducks, and geese earn appearance fees, performing simply by going about their daily routines.

Caption: The donkey is paid 500 yuan a day for its appearance in short dramas.

One resident joked that she has become adept at playing the "mean mother-in-law" despite normally being a kind person.

A local director said the micro-drama setup in Yuanqiao Village is nearly on par with industry standards for scenic-area productions.

Filming short dramas has become a significant source of collective income for the village, accounting for around 20 percent of total revenue.

It has also boosted local businesses, including restaurants and accommodations.

"Many young people used to leave to work elsewhere, but now a lot have returned," said the Party secretary of Yuanqiao Village.

"Filming brings new vitality, allows villagers to work close to home, earn extra income, and spend time with their families, raising overall happiness."

The story has sparked online discussion, with some netizens praising the villagers' acting skills and others noting the convenience of earning money without leaving home.

The unlikely stardom of a donkey in Yuanqiao reflects the explosive growth of China's micro-drama industry.

According to consultancy iiMedia Research, the micro-drama market surpassed China's box office revenue in 2024 and is forecast to reach 67.79 billion yuan in 2025.

Industry data shows the number of micro-drama viewers has climbed to about 696 million, compared with an estimated 500 million cinema-goers.

One reason for the boom is speed. Short dramas are produced on tight schedules, allowing creators to react quickly to shifting audience tastes.

From sensational storylines such as "a young CEO falling for a middle-aged woman" to revenge plots involving betrayed spouses and secret twins, short dramas have shown an acute ability to tap into viewers' emotions and daily anxieties.

