A Big Leap in Chinese Autonomous Driving Has Arrived, With Caveats

At last week's annual session of Shanghai lawmakers and political advisers, Sun Yin, chairman of the Eastern Hongqiao Group, called for an area in Changning District to become a standardized pilot zone for a "closed-loop" model of autonomous driving. "There should be clear operational guidelines, a set of detailed rules for commercial self-driving vehicles and one-stop services for approvals and oversight so that companies don't have to jump through multiple hoops," he said. "We need to build a smart tracking platform for these vehicles that would monitor cars in real-time, assign IDs and flag potential safety risks," he went on. "That would allow both the district and city governments to work together to keep the streets safe." Sun's proposal is timely. It comes two months after China fundamentally rewrote the rules of the road pertaining to autonomous driving. For years, the global autonomous driving industry has been stuck in a loop of technological "almost," but things changed in December when China began granting Level-3 licenses to carmakers. That designation refers to vehicles with sensors that can detect the driving environment and can make informed decisions such as passing a slow vehicle. But they still require human override, where drivers must be alert and ready to take control if the automated system fails to execute a task. L3 autonomous driving trials are currently underway in cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing and Wuhan. In Shanghai, for example, trials are permitted throughout Pudong, covering busy areas such as Zhangjiang High-Tech Park and the World Expo site. This sprawling network now spans more than 580 roads, covering more than 750 kilometers.

Credit: Imaginechina

But a closer look reveals the many limitations. Within these designated zones, only vehicles from licensed brands, such as BMW and IM Motors, are permitted to navigate high-speed roads and urban expressways in the L3 mode. And they are only allowed to operate at speeds of 80 kilometers an hour or less on clear days. The trials are also open only on arterial roads without any unexpected conditions like road works. But hurdles still face deployment of Level 3 driving. Technology is certainly not the problem. Many Chinese carmakers have either received L3 licenses or announced the mass production of L3 vehicles: Voyah, a brand under Dongfeng Motor Group, is set to lead the pack in March with the launch of the Taishan Dark Knight, a specialized SUV featuring Huawei's advanced four-laser sensor suite. Industry heavyweights like XPeng, Zeekr, BYD and Nio are all racing to fine-tune their own automotive software to meet strict safety regulations.

Credit: Imaginechina