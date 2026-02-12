[Quick News]
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
Shanghai

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum Reopens with Horse Exhibition

by Li Qian
February 12, 2026
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: The Shanghai Science and Technology Museum will reopen with a Year of the Horse-themed exhibition.

The newly renovated Shanghai Science and Technology Museum will begin trial operations for the public from February 17.

Its opening exhibition, "Galloping Wonders: Year of the Horse Science and Culture Special Exhibition," is jointly presented with Beijing's Palace Museum.

It traces 56 million years of the horse's evolution and 6,000 years of Chinese civilization, linking natural history with cultural memory.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: One of the highlights are the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) sancai (three-colored) glazed horses.

More than 20 horse-themed treasures from the Palace Museum will be on display in Shanghai for the first time, including a Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220) painted pottery horse head and Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) sancai (three-colored) glazed horses. Digital presentations of rare paintings and calligraphy add another layer to the exhibition.

Three-dimensional visuals without glasses, artificial intelligence and immersive installations will round out the experience.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: The exhibition combines culture and technology.

The museum will also bring back its "Science LIVE Show," with interactive experiments and demonstrations.

Meanwhile, visitors can explore the latest in robotics and AI, from mechanical exoskeletons to swarm-intelligence and climbing robots, gaining a hands-on glimpse of future technologies.

The museum will be open from 9am to 6pm, February 17-22. After February 23, opening hours will be 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Shanghai Science and Technology Museum#Shanghai
