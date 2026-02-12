Shanghai Gears up for F1 Chinese Grand Prix

The 2026 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, the season's second stop, will be held at the Shanghai International Circuit from March 13 to 15.

Eleven teams and the sport's leading drivers are set to compete, with races from the all-female F1 Academy series also on the schedule.

The race will coincide with the 2026 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, which runs from March 13 to May 5. Centered largely in Jiading District, home to the circuit, the festival will feature motorsport events, auto-themed exhibitions and a range of cultural tourism activities, it was released on Thursday.

Grand Prix ticket holders will be offered free admission to Qiuxia Garden, Huilongtan Park and Yong'an Pagoda, as well as discounted entry to Tanyuan Garden, Guyi Garden and the Shanghai Auto Museum.

Themed travel routes are also launched.

A core two-day tour links the Shanghai International Circuit, the Shanghai Auto Museum and other local landmarks, with a focus on smart mobility and auto culture. Four additional routes highlight classical gardens, local history, rural landscapes and architecture, while two tailored itineraries are designed for seniors and students.