Shanghai Gears up for F1 Chinese Grand Prix
The 2026 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, the season's second stop, will be held at the Shanghai International Circuit from March 13 to 15.
Eleven teams and the sport's leading drivers are set to compete, with races from the all-female F1 Academy series also on the schedule.
The race will coincide with the 2026 Shanghai Auto Culture Festival, which runs from March 13 to May 5. Centered largely in Jiading District, home to the circuit, the festival will feature motorsport events, auto-themed exhibitions and a range of cultural tourism activities, it was released on Thursday.
Grand Prix ticket holders will be offered free admission to Qiuxia Garden, Huilongtan Park and Yong'an Pagoda, as well as discounted entry to Tanyuan Garden, Guyi Garden and the Shanghai Auto Museum.
Themed travel routes are also launched.
A core two-day tour links the Shanghai International Circuit, the Shanghai Auto Museum and other local landmarks, with a focus on smart mobility and auto culture. Four additional routes highlight classical gardens, local history, rural landscapes and architecture, while two tailored itineraries are designed for seniors and students.
Checkered Flag Carnival
The carnival, China's only F1-licensed theme event, will return for its third edition with a new footprint at the West Bund in Xuhui District, while continuing at its longtime home, the Shanghai International Circuit (SIC).
Blending motorsport culture with lifestyle markets and live music, the carnival aims to create a festival atmosphere beyond the racetrack.
At the SIC Waterfront Plaza, visitors can explore automotive displays, experience test drives and get up close to the latest vehicle technologies.
Date: March 8-15
Locations: Shanghai International Circuit; West Bund
"Wheels & Adventures" series
The series will feature two flagship events. The Vintage Car Appreciation Season will run from March 8 to 15 at Gate M at West Bund Dream Center in Xuhui District.
At the Shanghai Auto Museum, eight classic F1 cars will go on display alongside a collection of racing memorabilia. A separate Automotive Culture & Public Benefit Season will run from March through May.
Date: March-May
Locations: Gate M West Bund Dream Center; Shanghai Auto Museum
Old street & classic car event
Centered on classic cars, the event features a classic car parade, classic car display, the Tongji University Automotive Design Exhibition and an old street-themed market. Together, they will create an "interactive automotive culture museum."
Date: April
Location: Anting Old Street
"Art in Motion: A Dialogue Across Time"
The exhibition will bring together 30 sets of artworks and interactive installations created by artists from the Yangtze River Delta region. Classic vintage cars serve as artistic mediums, creating a dynamic collision between mechanical aesthetics and visual art.
Date: April
Location: Auto Peninsula Exhibition Hall at Yuanxiang Lake
Editor: Shi Jingyun