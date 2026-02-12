China's 'Flying Hospital' Travels on Medical Mission to Laos
Shanghai's Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital of Fudan University, with its "flying hospital," completed its first cross-border charity flight to Vientiane, Laos, to strengthen Sino-Laos medical collaboration.
The hospital turned a C909 commercial jet into a mobile medical facility with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. It was the first time the plane left China for charity. To ensure surgical safety and quality, the hospital worked with the manufacturer on comprehensive modifications, including installing a Class I clean operating room, the highest standard of sterility.
Through coordination with local governments, hospitals, and schools in Laos, the Shanghai team delivered joint outpatient services, charity surgeries, medical training, and health education, bringing high-end medical resources directly to the Lao community.
A medical team from the hospital conducted screenings, and patients diagnosed with complex conditions were referred for further evaluation on board the plane for consultation or surgery. According to Dr Zhou Xingtao, president of the Shanghai hospital, the team screened approximately 600 patients, with nearly 50 identified as candidates for surgeries such as cataract, glaucoma, and rhinitis.
These patients have received or will undergo charity procedures either on the plane or at local hospitals.
Shanghai-based specialists held outpatient clinics in local hospitals and provided targeted training for Lao medical staff.
