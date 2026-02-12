China's 'Flying Hospital' Travels on Medical Mission to Laos

Shanghai's Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital of Fudan University, with its "flying hospital," completed its first cross-border charity flight to Vientiane, Laos, to strengthen Sino-Laos medical collaboration.

The hospital turned a C909 commercial jet into a mobile medical facility with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. It was the first time the plane left China for charity. To ensure surgical safety and quality, the hospital worked with the manufacturer on comprehensive modifications, including installing a Class I clean operating room, the highest standard of sterility.

Through coordination with local governments, hospitals, and schools in Laos, the Shanghai team delivered joint outpatient services, charity surgeries, medical training, and health education, bringing high-end medical resources directly to the Lao community.