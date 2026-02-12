Hospital Schedule for Spring Festival

Local hospitals have released Spring Festival schedules. While emergency departments will operate around the clock, outpatient services will be suspended.

Ruijin Hospital's outpatient clinic will be closed from February 16 to 19 and again from February 21 to 22.

Zhongshan Hospital will suspend outpatient services from February 15 to 20 and on February 22.

Huashan Hospital will close its outpatient departments from February 15 to 19 and on February 22. However, its online hospital platform will remain open 24/7 for prescription refills. Patients with common or chronic conditions who have had an in-person visit at the same department within the past three months can skip the trip to the hospital and request online prescriptions and home delivery during the holiday.

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital's outpatient services will be suspended from February 16 to 19.

Parkway Medical & Dental Clinic Biyun and Parkway Medical Clinic Gubei will be closed for four days from February 16 to 19. Parkway Shanghai Hospital and Parkway MediCentre Xintiandi will remain open during the holiday.

Jiahui International Hospital's outpatient department, along with Jiahui Health (Jing'an) Clinic and Jiahui Health (Yangpu) Clinic, will be closed from February 16 to 19. The inpatient and emergency departments at Jiahui International Hospital will continue to operate throughout the holiday.

The Sick Child Clinic at Shanghai United Family Health's Changning, Jing'an, and Pudong branches will be open daily during the holiday, with the Jing'an branch offering 24-hour pediatric services. Other outpatient departments will be largely closed from February 16 to 19. Emergency services at all three branches will be on standby 24 hours a day.

The Shanghai Medical Emergency Center's ambulance service is available around the clock.

Call 120 for assistance; dispatchers are bilingual.