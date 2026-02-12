From Despair to a Second Chance: One Man's 33.5kg Journey Out of Severe Obesity

At just 29, Lin Nan weighed 258.5 kilograms – a number that had come to define the boundaries of his world. With a body mass index of 78.9, he fell into a category of extreme obesity so severe it reshaped every aspect of his life. Friends drifted away. Invitations stopped coming. Even the simplest movements became exhausting ordeals. The future felt smaller each day.

"I was completely desperate," Lin recalled.

For years, he chased hope through a revolving door of weight-loss programs. Each new plan promised a turning point: strict diets, punishing workout regimens, unwavering discipline. And each time, the pattern repeated. The weight would drop – briefly – only to return in greater force.

The setbacks cut deeper than the numbers on the scale. With every rebound came sharper isolation and a growing reliance on food for comfort. "I'd fail, feel worse, eat more, and gain more," he said. "It was a vicious spiral."

By his late twenties, Lin was no longer just battling weight. He was fighting a cycle that had consumed his confidence, his social life, and nearly his hope.

In July 2025, Lin learned that Xinhua Hospital in Shanghai was recruiting candidates for a comprehensive, three-year charitable weight-loss program. Unlike commercial boot camps or crash diets, this initiative – run by the hospital's Center for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases – offered individualized, multidisciplinary care at no cost. After a thorough evaluation, Lin was selected.

The program began in September. What set it apart was not intensity, but restraint.

"Previous programs starved me and ran me into the ground," Lin said. "I could never keep up." This time, his medical team took a different approach. There was no rigid meal plan, no mandate to run miles. Instead, doctors guided him to rebuild his relationship with food gradually. From greasy takeout, he shifted to reading nutrition labels, then to preparing simple meals at home. From a sedentary existence, he started walking 20 minutes a day.

A hospital-run WeChat group became his lifeline. Every day, Lin reported his weight, shared photos of his meals, and logged his activity. Doctors responded with feedback and encouragement. "Before, I couldn't bear to show my body to anyone," he said. "Now I send those images every day. Someone is watching, and someone believes in me."

Results That Speak for Themselves

Now, Lin's weight had dropped from 258.5 kg to 225 kg – a loss of 33.5 kg in just five months. His BMI fell from 78.9 to 68.7. For most people, 33.5 kg is the weight of half an adult. For Lin, it is the first sustained progress he has made since adolescence. He was already 110 kg at the age of 15.

"I'm starting to feel confident again," he said. "I can touch my back when having a bath now. I want to walk out of my home and have social events with others now."

In March, Lin is scheduled to undergo bariatric surgery – a milestone made safer by his preoperative weight loss. The program will continue to support him through recovery and long-term weight management over the next two years.