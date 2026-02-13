[General]
Shanghai

Spring Festival Weather to Swing From Warm to Blustery Cold Snap

by Ke Jiayun
February 13, 2026
Share Article:
Spring Festival Weather to Swing From Warm to Blustery Cold Snap
Credit: Imaginechina

Spring is knocking early on Shanghai's door! The city is warming up, with temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius before the Spring Festival.

Over the weekend, China breaks between cold air systems, allowing many regions to reach new year-high temperatures. By Saturday, Shanghai will have its warmest and most humid day in weeks, with temperatures reaching 21 degrees.

Spring Festival Weather to Swing From Warm to Blustery Cold Snap
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Children chase pigeons at Shanghai Zoo on a springlike afternoon.

However, clouds will thicken and light rain may develop Saturday night (February 14), possibly accompanied by isolated weak thunderstorms. Some fog may linger during the late-night and early-morning hours, so travelers should remain cautious.

If you're spending the Spring Festival in the city, expect a week of changing moods, from early warmth to a brief cold snap, ending on a brighter note. From February 15 to 17, a strong cold air system will bring gusty winds, light rain and a sharp temperature drop. Highs will fall to around 9 to 13 degrees, with lows dipping to 3 to 6 degrees. It will feel much colder compared to the pre-holiday warmth, especially in the mornings and evenings.

The good news is that the chill will not last. From February 18 to 21, skies will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and temperatures will steadily rebound. Afternoon highs will rise from 12 to 19 degrees, with lows between 4 and 8 degrees. This will be the most comfortable stretch of the holiday and the best window for outdoor celebrations and family outings.

Toward the end of the break, on February 22 and 23, clouds will appear again with a chance of light rain. Temperatures will ease slightly, with highs around 15 to 16 degrees and lows near 7 to 9 degrees. Umbrellas may be useful for return travel, but no major disruptions are expected.

Editor: Liu Xiaolin

#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Daily Buzz: 3 March 2026
FEATURED
[DAILY BUZZ]
Daily Buzz: 3 March 2026
@ Yao MinjiLineMar 3, 2026
34th East China Fair Spotlights Trade Innovation, Agility
[Industry]
34th East China Fair Spotlights Trade Innovation, Agility
The fair is showcasing commodities and textiles to attract buyers from all over the world.
Shanghai Political Advisors Prepare Key Proposals for National 'Two Sessions'
[News]
Shanghai Political Advisors Prepare Key Proposals for National 'Two Sessions'
Artificial intelligence, consumption upgrade and the cultivation of future industries are at the forefront of debate as China is entering the season of its annual "two sessions."
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair
Big Turnout and Awards at East China Fair

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions