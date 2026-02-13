Spring Festival Weather to Swing From Warm to Blustery Cold Snap

Over the weekend, China breaks between cold air systems, allowing many regions to reach new year-high temperatures. By Saturday, Shanghai will have its warmest and most humid day in weeks, with temperatures reaching 21 degrees.

Spring is knocking early on Shanghai's door! The city is warming up, with temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius before the Spring Festival.

However, clouds will thicken and light rain may develop Saturday night (February 14), possibly accompanied by isolated weak thunderstorms. Some fog may linger during the late-night and early-morning hours, so travelers should remain cautious.

If you're spending the Spring Festival in the city, expect a week of changing moods, from early warmth to a brief cold snap, ending on a brighter note. From February 15 to 17, a strong cold air system will bring gusty winds, light rain and a sharp temperature drop. Highs will fall to around 9 to 13 degrees, with lows dipping to 3 to 6 degrees. It will feel much colder compared to the pre-holiday warmth, especially in the mornings and evenings.

The good news is that the chill will not last. From February 18 to 21, skies will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and temperatures will steadily rebound. Afternoon highs will rise from 12 to 19 degrees, with lows between 4 and 8 degrees. This will be the most comfortable stretch of the holiday and the best window for outdoor celebrations and family outings.

Toward the end of the break, on February 22 and 23, clouds will appear again with a chance of light rain. Temperatures will ease slightly, with highs around 15 to 16 degrees and lows near 7 to 9 degrees. Umbrellas may be useful for return travel, but no major disruptions are expected.