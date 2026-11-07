Auto Giants Drive Innovation at CIIE as Smart Tech Reshapes Industry

The auto exhibition booths at the ongoing 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) are packed day after day. A multitude of legacy automakers from Europe, the United States, Germany and Japan are showcasing innovations that bridge the past and future of the automotive industry. Take Mercedes-Benz for example. This marks the ninth consecutive year the German automotive veteran has participated in the grand event. As the automotive industry enters 140th year, the historic marque has brought its strategic reshaping toward deep intelligence and localization to Shanghai. "China is not only one of Mercedes-Benz's most important markets, but also our core innovation base," said Oliver Thöne, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group. At this year's CIIE, the new-generation Maybach S-Class debuted a high-end rear-seat entertainment system developed under the leadership of a Chinese team, which is slated for a global rollout. It also pioneered the application of an edge-side multimodal large language model jointly developed with Chinese partners. Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership with Tongji University to conduct industry-academia-research joint studies in key cutting-edge fields such as driver assistance, artificial intelligence and new-energy vehicles (NEVs).

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Ti Gong

The deepening cooperation seen inside the CIIE venue is a microcosm of the global automotive industry seeking win-win outcomes through free trade. However, looking outward at the global macroeconomy, a chilling wind of anti-globalization and protectionism is blowing. For instance, the European Union has imposed heavy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports while restricting the export of hybrids; the US has also barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering its market. Consequently, "defending fair competition and breaking down trade barriers" has become a prominent topic at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum held alongside the CIIE, with the automotive sector serving as a focal point of this discussion. To understand the current intricate trade frictions, one must first look closely at the profound transformations the automotive industry is undergoing. At the Hongqiao Forum, the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences released the "International Competitiveness Report of the Automotive Industry 2026," which maps out this historical trajectory. "After more than 140 years of evolution, this transformation of automobile industry, centering on new energy, electrification and intelligence, has reshaped the product attributes of automobiles, turning them into 'mobile intelligent terminals'," said Gan Chunhui, president of the academy. "Under this new landscape, traditional evaluation systems have become obsolete. Measuring a country's international competitiveness in the automotive industry can no longer be confined solely to production volume or export value; it requires a comprehensive strength evaluation covering five major dimensions: industrial foundation, technological innovation, market expansion, global resource allocation, and environmental support." The report spans 41 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, under this five-dimensional evaluation system, the US, China, Germany and Japan form the global automotive industry's first tier, with China receiving exceptionally high marks in both technological innovation and global resource allocation.

Credit: Courtesy of Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences