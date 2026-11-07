Shanghai Unveils Detailed Plan for Wusong's Urban Renewal

Shanghai has released a detailed plan to redevelop a 12.6-square-kilometer section of Wusong Innovation City, a former iron and steel production hub, with space for research, manufacturing, housing and waterfront recreation.

Officials unveiled the plan today at the ninth China International Import Expo. The event sought global investment in the redevelopment, which aims to turn research into practical technologies and products while preserving industrial heritage.

Waterways and green spaces will account for about a third of the area, according to the plan. Housing and public services will occupy another third, with industry and infrastructure making up the rest.

Wusong's redevelopment follows more than a century of change. The Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) government initiated a commercial port project there in 1898, and Shanghai designated Wusong a key industrial area in 1956. Construction of Baosteel's steelworks began in Baoshan in 1978, further establishing the district as a major steel production center.

The new plan connects three themed areas along a central development axis.

Innovation Island will feature waterfront spaces, with separate areas for shipping and leisure. AIRT City, the southern area, will combine technology and the arts with industrial heritage, gardens and a central park. Plans also include an innovation neighborhood around a future interchange between Metro Line 18 and 19.

Future Workshop, in the north, will focus on technological innovation and smart manufacturing. It will include a central green corridor and a sports park.