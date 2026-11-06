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CIIE
China International Import Expo
Hongqiao

China's Major Airlines Sign Supply Deals At CIIE

by Yang Jian
November 6, 2026
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China's Major Airlines Sign Supply Deals At CIIE
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: China Southern Airlines cabin crew members pose with a passenger holding CIIE-themed signs aboard an aircraft.

China's major airlines are buying everything from aircraft engines to in-flight meals at the ongoing 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, with deals supporting fleet maintenance, pilot training and passenger services.

China Southern Airlines' parent group signed 24 import procurement agreements with 20 suppliers from nine countries and regions today.

The purchases include engine parts, aviation supplies, full-motion flight simulators for pilot training, and catering. The group said procurement reached a new high for its participation in the CIIE, without disclosing a total value.

For travelers attending the expo, the airline expects to offer about 39,000 seats daily on flights into and out of Shanghai's two airports.

China's Major Airlines Sign Supply Deals At CIIE
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A China Southern employee assists a traveler at a dedicated check-in counter for China International Import Expo participants.

It has dedicated check-in counters for participants at Hongqiao and Pudong airports, with a fast-track security channel at Pudong and multilingual boarding reminders at gates.

China Southern Logistics has also deployed 11 Boeing 777 freighters in Shanghai. This year's cargo arrangements put emphasis on temperature-sensitive medicines, using temperature-controlled containers for ground transport and temporary storage, with automatic alerts for temperature deviations.

China Eastern, meanwhile, said it planned to sign 23 procurement agreements worth US$540 million with 15 suppliers from eight countries and regions during the CIIE. The Shanghai-based airlines purchases range from engines and aircraft parts to fuel, catering and chilled salmon.

China's Major Airlines Sign Supply Deals At CIIE
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A China Southern aircraft with a special China International Import Expo livery is parked on an airport apron.

Editor: Liu Qi

#CIIE#China International Import Expo#Hongqiao#Pudong#China Southern Airlines#Shanghai
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