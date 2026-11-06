China's Major Airlines Sign Supply Deals At CIIE

China's major airlines are buying everything from aircraft engines to in-flight meals at the ongoing 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, with deals supporting fleet maintenance, pilot training and passenger services.

China Southern Airlines' parent group signed 24 import procurement agreements with 20 suppliers from nine countries and regions today.

The purchases include engine parts, aviation supplies, full-motion flight simulators for pilot training, and catering. The group said procurement reached a new high for its participation in the CIIE, without disclosing a total value.

For travelers attending the expo, the airline expects to offer about 39,000 seats daily on flights into and out of Shanghai's two airports.