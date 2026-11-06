China's Major Airlines Sign Supply Deals At CIIE
China's major airlines are buying everything from aircraft engines to in-flight meals at the ongoing 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, with deals supporting fleet maintenance, pilot training and passenger services.
China Southern Airlines' parent group signed 24 import procurement agreements with 20 suppliers from nine countries and regions today.
The purchases include engine parts, aviation supplies, full-motion flight simulators for pilot training, and catering. The group said procurement reached a new high for its participation in the CIIE, without disclosing a total value.
For travelers attending the expo, the airline expects to offer about 39,000 seats daily on flights into and out of Shanghai's two airports.
It has dedicated check-in counters for participants at Hongqiao and Pudong airports, with a fast-track security channel at Pudong and multilingual boarding reminders at gates.
China Southern Logistics has also deployed 11 Boeing 777 freighters in Shanghai. This year's cargo arrangements put emphasis on temperature-sensitive medicines, using temperature-controlled containers for ground transport and temporary storage, with automatic alerts for temperature deviations.
China Eastern, meanwhile, said it planned to sign 23 procurement agreements worth US$540 million with 15 suppliers from eight countries and regions during the CIIE. The Shanghai-based airlines purchases range from engines and aircraft parts to fuel, catering and chilled salmon.
Editor: Liu Qi