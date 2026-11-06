Hongqiao Outlines Support for Companies Expanding Overseas

Shanghai's Hongqiao business district signed new agreements on Friday to further support companies expanding overseas.

They include plans for a platform serving private businesses and cooperation with neighboring Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Jiaxing in Zhejiang Province on overseas business services.

The agreements were announced at the Sub-Forum on Building Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub & HUB Conference 2026. The event was part of the 9th Hongqiao International Economic Forum, held during the ongoing 9th China International Import Expo.

Hongqiao aims to become a first stop for Yangtze River Delta region companies seeking help with overseas expansion. The business district surrounds a major transport hub in western Shanghai.

The planned platform would focus on overseas risk prevention and helping privately owned Chinese companies prepare to operate abroad.

Alan Chen, vice chairman of KPMG China, said the tax, audit and advisory firm uses Hongqiao as a base to advise Chinese businesses expanding overseas and international companies entering China.

The work begins before a company opens in a new market. It includes reviewing legal requirements, planning the business structure and assessing risks.

Foreign companies also described work beyond selling products in China.

Gordon Naylor, CSL chief executive, outlined a change in the Australian biotechnology company's approach.

Alongside bringing international innovation into China, CSL is seeking to work with Chinese innovators and help their work reach overseas markets, he said.