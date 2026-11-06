'Weaving Currents:' Installation, Workshops Put Traditional Chinese Craftsmanship on Show at CIIE

Traditional Chinese craftsmanship has found a place at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is under way in Shanghai. At the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a large installation "Weaving Currents" brings together four traditional crafts: bamboo weaving, embroidery, silver forging and porcelain carving. Its flowing forms create a visual link between the different techniques and materials.

Credit: Ti Gong

The installation is part of the CIIE's first dedicated showcase of intangible cultural heritage (ICH) workshops. Artisans and workshops from across the nation are taking part, demonstrating how traditional skills are being preserved, adapted into contemporary products and passed on to a new generation. Among the participants is the Li Xiaobai Silver Kettle Workshop from Heqing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, which carries on the area's nationally recognized silver-forging tradition. Artisans shape silver ingots through repeated heating, hammering and polishing, producing pieces that combine classical vessel forms with contemporary design.

Credit: Ti Gong

Chishui bamboo art from another southwestern province, Guizhou, demonstrates the versatility of the material. Craftspeople split bamboo into slender strips and weave them into intricate, layered patterns, continuing a tradition that dates back thousands of years. Shibadong Miao embroidery from central China's Hunan Province is known for its distinctive patterns, symbolic motifs and bold colors. Its intricate designs rely on dozens of traditional stitching techniques passed down through generations within Miao communities.

Credit: Ti Gong