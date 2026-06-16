China Car Market Shifts from Price Wars to Rivalry in New Models, Overseas Expansion

Extreme competition among automakers in China has shaved profits and long drawn criticism from market regulators and players alike. A year ago, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers advocated an end to industry price wars. Twelve months on, what's changed? The short answer is that direct price cutting and buyer discounts have ended, but the fierce competition continues. Still, the China Passenger Car Association said the market has turned more rational this year. "In 2026, 77 models have had price reductions, four fewer than last year," said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the association. "Models with price cuts are gasoline-powered vehicles due to the current high oil price started by the Iran war, while price reductions for pure electric models have decreased." In fact, more than 15 makers of new-energy vehicle have announced price rises or tightened purchase conditions due to higher costs of production materials like memory chips and lithium carbonate used in batteries. That comes on top of the government's halved subsidy on purchases of green cars, making the cars more expensive. For example, BYD, the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, has increased the price of its God's Eye B assisted driving lidar option package for select models by 2,100 yuan (US$294), while some Nio showrooms have eliminated the 10,000 yuan terminal discount, increasing consumer costs. Competition among automakers, however, has escalated, across technology, new car releases and overseas expansion, sometimes to a brutal stage.

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In technology, equipping cars with luxurious features at standard prices has become a strategy adopted by many automakers. The Leapmotor A10, launched in March, is one example. The model has a starting price of 65,800 yuan, rising to 86,800 yuan for a full range of premium features. The A10 offers lidar and driving capabilities usually found in cars priced at 200,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan, with a driving range of 403-505 kilometers. The result has been volume sales without profits. In the first quarter of this year, Leapmotor delivered over 110,000 units, becoming the first startup to surpass 100,000 units in a quarter. Revenue reached 10.8 billion yuan. However, gross profit margin in the period was only 9.4 percent, lower than the 15 percent of both the first and fourth quarters of 2025. Leapmotor still maintains high research and development spending. In 2025, that amounted to 4.3 billion yuan, an increase of 48 percent from a year earlier. In the first quarter of 2026, expenditure rose 30 percent to 1.04 billion yuan. As a consequence, the company recorded a net loss of 390 million yuan in the first quarter.

Leapmotor considers this part of its overall strategy. "We use the A10 to gather users and to later convert them with D19, D99 and other more prestige models," said Li Tengfei, vice president of Leapmotor, during an earnings call with analysts. Will this strategy pay off? It should be noted that the configuration of the A10 is competitive in its price range, but in the 200,000 yuan-to-300,000 yuan market, competition increases. The D19 and D99 are facing off against Huawei's Aito M7 and M9, and against the Nio ES8, to name but a few. In May, Leapmotor ranked fourth in six-seat SUV sales. Another manifestation of competition in the market is the release of new cars. Thanks to modular platforms and chassis derivation technologies, the new car development cycle of Chinese automakers has been compressed to 18-24 months, whereas the development cycle for carbon fuel vehicles is three to five years. According to the passenger car association, Chinese automaker released 71 new and replacement models in the first five months of this year. Adding in models with modifications and advanced features brings the number to over 500, an average of three to four new cars per day. At the Beijing Auto Show in April, global premieres rose to 181 from 117 a year earlier and concept cars increased to 71 from 41. "The density of new product releases in the auto industry has increased," Qin Lihong, co-founder of Nio, said at the Beijing Auto Show. "This is not a strategy adjustment by enterprises based on market heat, but the realization of layouts created by the industry years ago. Individual carmakers cannot advance independently of the industry pace."

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