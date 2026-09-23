GAC Explores European Production with Strong Overseas Growth

Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) is exploring local manufacturing options in Europe, including Magna and other investor partnerships, to enter key European markets such as France.

The push comes alongside the release of GAC's robust 2026 interim financial report, which highlights surging international sales and rapid electrification.

The plan includes launching 12 electric and hybrid models in France by 2030 and targeting 50 dealerships this year, scaling up to 200 by 2030.

Despite rising fuel prices due to the conflict in Iran, French electric vehicle (EV) registrations accounted for 38 percent of all car sales in August, coinciding with GAC's expansion into the European market.