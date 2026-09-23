China's Panda Bond Issuance Surpasses 2025 Total in First Eight Months

China's panda bond market has experienced a powerful surge, with issuance reaching 213.98 billion yuan (approximately US$32 billion) in the first eight months of the year – already surpassing the full-year figure for 2025.

Driven by favorable financing costs and continued financial opening-up, the market has attracted a diverse group of new global issuers. According to data from the People's Bank of China, issuance surged 67 percent year-on-year during the January-August period, bolstered by a growing presence of sovereign borrowers. This includes inaugural issues from countries such as Slovenia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia, with nearly 30 offshore entities entering the interbank bond market.