[In Perspective]
Shanghai

Seven New Skills: What Do They Tell Us About the Chinese Economy?

by Yao Minji
September 23, 2026
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Behind every emerging industry are people who make the technology work. Fan Haobin, a labor economics expert from Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, looks at WorldSkills Shanghai's seven new competition categories, and what they reveal about industrial change, evolving jobs and the skills China needs next.

Caption: Edited by Yao Minji, Zhong Youyang.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Shanghai
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