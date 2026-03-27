Japan Carmakers Misjudged China, Now They Are Scrambling to Correct the Mistake

Honda and Sony pulled the plug on their four-year co-development of the electric vehicle Afeela 1, which had begun pre-production at a plant in the US, after Honda decided to abandon its 0 Series electric-car lineup. The Afeela was already drawing criticism for its bland styling and so-so performance. Honda said it is recalibrating its electric car strategy. The pivot comes as Honda faces an unprecedented financial crisis, warning it may post its first annual loss in nearly 70 years. For its fiscal year ending March 31, it is projecting a loss of between 420 billion Japanese yen (US$2.8 billion) and 690 billion yen.

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Honda's predicament is the poster child for a severe crunch within Japan's auto industry. While complete annual figures from Japanese automakers, based on the nation's March fiscal year, are yet to come, a look at third-quarter reports, analysts' forecasts and 2025 sales point to a severe, industry wide slump. Nissan is projecting a net loss of 650 billion yen, its second consecutive year in the red. Last year, the company announced the closure of seven global factories and 20,000 layoffs. Its 2025 global sales fell by 4 percent to about 3.2 million vehicles, dropping the company out of the world's top 10 automakers for the first time since 2004. Even Toyota, the bellwether of Japanese automakers, is not immune. Although it retained its crown as the world's top-selling automaker for the sixth consecutive year with 11.32 million vehicles in 2025, its bottom line took a severe hit. For the first three quarters ending December 2025, Toyota's net profit plunged 26 percent to 3.03 trillion yen. The company has downgraded its full-year profit expectations.

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The gravity of the situation is not lost on industry chieftains. "Japanese automakers are facing a future-threatening crisis that threatens their very survival," Toyota's Global Chief Executive Koji Sato told the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association last year. "The question is how we can identify Japan's winning strategies. To survive the current difficult environment and grow as a mobility industry, I believe it is essential for the entire auto sector to unite and enhance our international competitiveness." Many attribute pressure in the industry to trade wars initiated by US President Donald Trump. Indeed, for second-tier Japanese brands heavily reliant on the North American market, tariff policies from the US were a profit shredder. In the first half of the 2025 fiscal year alone, Japan's top seven automakers lost a combined 1.5 trillion yen in revenue due to US tariffs. Take Mazda for the example. The US market accounts for roughly 30 percent of Mazda's global sales, mostly driven by direct exports from Japan. Tariff barriers caused Mazda's first-half profit to nosedive, resulting in its first net loss in five years. Subaru and Mitsubishi are facing similar grim contractions. However, another larger and far more fatal reason for industry woes is the rise and global expansion of the Chinese auto industry. Japanese automakers can theoretically mitigate the impact of US tariffs by expanding localized production in America and shifting supply chains. But the fierce competition from China has no easy exit. In 2025, Chinese automakers' global sales approached 27 million units, while Japanese automakers' ales slipped to roughly 25 million. It was the first time since 2000 that Japan has lost the crown for total global vehicle sales. Just three years prior, Japan led China by a comfortable margin of 8 million vehicles.

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In such a short span, that massive moat was wiped out. Within China, the traditional "big three" Japanese brands – Toyota, Honda and Nissan – saw their combined 2025 sales plummet to around 3.1 million units, with their overall market share dropping below 9 percent, a stark contrast to their peak when they commanded over 30 percent of the market. Honda is a typical example. In collaboration with the Guangdong Automobile Company, China was once its most crucial profit engine. Yet today, it is its biggest financial bleed. Faced with the competition from the likes of domestic new-energy vehicle makers like BYD, Xiaomi and Nio, who offer lower pricing and advanced smart driving features, Honda's competitiveness has sharply declined. Its 2025 sales in China fell by more than 24 percent from a year earlier, plummeting over 60 percent from its volume peak of 1.6 million vehicles in 2020 peak.

Credit: Ti Gong