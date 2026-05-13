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Football, Fashion and France: PSG's La Maison Series Arrives in Shanghai

by Li Qian
May 13, 2026
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Football, Fashion and France: PSG's La Maison Series Arrives in Shanghai
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: (From left) Sébastien Wasels, managing director Asia Pacific of PSG; Claude Makélélé, French football legend and former PSG captain; and Fabien Allègre, PSG's chief brand officer

French football league champion Paris Saint-Germain is bringing its Ici C'est Paris La Maison experience to Shanghai's Zhangyuan, one of the city's cultural and commercial landmarks.

Set inside a single alleyway house within the historic complex, the four-day Ici C'est Paris La Maison Shanghai marks the China debut of the club's La Maison touring series, following editions in cities including London, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Football, Fashion and France: PSG's La Maison Series Arrives in Shanghai
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: PSG trophy display

Running from May 14 to 17, the pop-up brings together football, fashion and lifestyle, featuring an archive of PSG match posters and a trophy display including the UEFA Champions League trophy. The defending champion will take on England's Arsenal in the Champions League final this season.

The experience spans a series of interactive rooms focused on gaming, art and wellness, including EA Sports gaming zones, creative workshops, sensory installations and virtual reality journeys through the club's home ground Parc des Princes and Paris. A sound space adds an audio element.

Football, Fashion and France: PSG's La Maison Series Arrives in Shanghai
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A visitor enjoys his time in the sound space prior to the official kickoff.

Retail and collaborations form a key China-specific focus of the Shanghai edition.

A retail section offers PSG kits and limited-edition merchandise, including a Shanghai-exclusive Labubu-themed shirt design, alongside customization workshops featuring club graphics and Chinese motifs. Fanatics China, PSG's retail partner in China, will also showcase China-exclusive products, including an embroidery-inspired collection referencing traditional Chinese craft techniques.

Football, Fashion and France: PSG's La Maison Series Arrives in Shanghai
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A PSG fan takes photos ahead of the event.

The Shanghai pop-up also includes collaborations with pop star Jay Chou's PHANTACi label and French menswear brand Pièces Uniques, which presents designs inspired by traditional Chinese silhouettes.

Le Cheval d'Or, the Paris-based restaurant, will operate a residency at Bistro by Haier during the event, serving a French-Chinese menu alongside guest chef collaborations across the four-day run.

Football, Fashion and France: PSG's La Maison Series Arrives in Shanghai
Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

If you go:

Date: May 14-17, 11am-9pm

Venue: Building W4, Zhangyuan

Address: 258 Maoming Road N., Jing'an District

静安区茂名北路258号

Editor: Li Qian

#Maison#Maoming Road#Haier#Shanghai
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