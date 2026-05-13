Football, Fashion and France: PSG's La Maison Series Arrives in Shanghai

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

French football league champion Paris Saint-Germain is bringing its Ici C'est Paris La Maison experience to Shanghai's Zhangyuan, one of the city's cultural and commercial landmarks. Set inside a single alleyway house within the historic complex, the four-day Ici C'est Paris La Maison Shanghai marks the China debut of the club's La Maison touring series, following editions in cities including London, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

Running from May 14 to 17, the pop-up brings together football, fashion and lifestyle, featuring an archive of PSG match posters and a trophy display including the UEFA Champions League trophy. The defending champion will take on England's Arsenal in the Champions League final this season. The experience spans a series of interactive rooms focused on gaming, art and wellness, including EA Sports gaming zones, creative workshops, sensory installations and virtual reality journeys through the club's home ground Parc des Princes and Paris. A sound space adds an audio element.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

Retail and collaborations form a key China-specific focus of the Shanghai edition. A retail section offers PSG kits and limited-edition merchandise, including a Shanghai-exclusive Labubu-themed shirt design, alongside customization workshops featuring club graphics and Chinese motifs. Fanatics China, PSG's retail partner in China, will also showcase China-exclusive products, including an embroidery-inspired collection referencing traditional Chinese craft techniques.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

The Shanghai pop-up also includes collaborations with pop star Jay Chou's PHANTACi label and French menswear brand Pièces Uniques, which presents designs inspired by traditional Chinese silhouettes. Le Cheval d'Or, the Paris-based restaurant, will operate a residency at Bistro by Haier during the event, serving a French-Chinese menu alongside guest chef collaborations across the four-day run.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily