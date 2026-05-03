On a Global Car 'Catwalk,' Chinese Concept Cars Strut Their Stuff

At the 2026 Beijing Auto China, the biggest global event of its kind, 71 concept cars, most of them from mainland automakers, gave consumers a vision of future driving. But instead of visions beyond the realm of imagination unlikely ever to lead to an assembly line, this year's concept vehicles have shed that unattainable status to present a tangible glimpse into what we might be driving in the not-too-distant future. Here are the five of the Chinese concept cars that created a buzz at this year's show.

Chery Tiggo X Among the futuristic lineup, Chery's Tiggo X stood out as the most production-ready. This massive SUV stretches over 5.2 meters in length, nearly 2 meters in width, and boasts a wheelbase of almost 3.1 meters, offering flexible five, six, and seven-seat configurations. Available in both internal combustion and plug-in hybrid variants, the Tiggo X driving range. Safety is a core focus. The vehicle's framework is constructed with 85 percent high-strength steel, acting as sturdy armor plate to protect passengers in the event of a collision. Inside, the front passenger glovebox has been reimagined as a partitioned drawer, while rear passengers can enjoy a large ceiling-mounted entertainment screen and foldable tray tables.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Xiaomi Vision GT The Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo is a hypercar born from a collaboration between the tech giant and Polyphony Digital, the developer of the renowned simulated racing series "Gran Turismo." Following its global debut at the MWC 2026 mobile communications expo in Barcelona about two months ago, the car's appearance at the Beijing Auto Show was its first unveiling in China. It's a milestone for Xiaomi as the carmaker becomes the first Chinese brand to join the Vision Gran Turismo project. For the past 13 years, the initiative has invited elite global automakers, such as Ferrari, Bugatti and Aston Martin, to design their "ideal" virtual cars, tailored specifically for high-speed racing. The Vision GT sprints from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in the one-second range, generating massive downforce to keep the car firmly planted even during aggressive cornering and extreme speeds. Powered by the Super Xiaoai voice assistant and Xiaomi's MiMo large language model, the cabin integrates with Xiaomi smartwatches to monitor the driver's physical state and proactively adjust the interior environment. "The first time I saw this car, whether from a distance or up close, I thought it was incredibly striking. Most cars have dead angles, but this one is flawless from every perspective," Kazunori Yamauchi, producer of Gran Turismo, said at the auto show. "I've always felt Xiaomi's cars have a feline quality – sometimes fierce, sometimes adorable – and this car perfectly blends those two traits. On top of that, it is truly elegant."

Credit: Ti Gong

Geely Galaxy Light Gen 2 Geely unveiled its new flagship concept, the second-generation Galaxy Light, marking a major design evolution from the first-generation Ripple of Light introduced three years ago. Traditional Chinese aesthetics are the defining feature. The exterior design incorporates elements like ancient architectural flying eaves and the focused gaze of a tiger. The taillights evoke a rising sun against a starry sky. Inside, the audio system's design is inspired by scenery of the West Lake in Hangzhou, working in tandem with smart ambient lighting to simulate the natural shift of daylight. The seating pays homage to traditional Chinese official "hat" chairs. Technologically, its AI-assisted driving covers all scenarios from city commuting to automated parking, delivering a safe, human-like driving experience. The AI smart cabin features "Eva," an "emotionally smart" agent capable of understanding a driver's mood and executing tasks proactively.



Credit: Ti Gong

Roewe Jiayue 07 The Roewe Jiayue 07 is an AI-based concept vehicle co-created by the Roewe brand under Shanghai-based SAIC and ByteDance's Volcano Engine cloud service platform. Spearheaded by Jozef Kaban, SAIC's vice president of global design, the vehicle is positioned as a large, five-seat SUV measuring nearly five meters in length, tailored specifically for families of three or four. Powered by Volcano's Doubao 2.0 large model series, the system supports proactive interaction, long-term memory management and parallel multitasking. It can detect driver fatigue to automatically adjust seating and climate controls, or recognize when children are in the car to activate a dedicated child mode. The cabin is outfitted with premium comforts, including a refrigerator, television and plush, sofa-like seating. Exterior tech like streaming digital rearview mirrors and semi-hidden door handles enhance both its futuristic appeal and aerodynamic performance. The mass-produced version of this vehicle is scheduled for an official launch next month.



Credit: Ti Gong

Avatr Vision Xpectra Making its Asian debut at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, the Vision Xpectra is the first concept car from Chongqing-based electric car maker Avatr. Backed by the powerful Chinese alliance of Changan Auto, Huawei Technologies and battery giant Contemporary Ampere Technology (CATL), the vehicle draws its design inspiration from the Chinese cultural concept of chi (vital energy). It aims to be an "emotionally intelligent companion," using design to forge a deep, comforting connection with its users. The interior features a stunning "prism light and shadow" cabin. High-transmittance glass combined with dynamic ambient lighting elevates the high-tech atmosphere, complemented by floating seats and transparent interior materials. Looking ahead, Avatr plans to roll out at least 17 new models by 2030, targeting 50 countries and regions. The striking design elements of the Vision Xpectra are expected to heavily influence the brand's future production vehicles.

