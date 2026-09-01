China's Listed Drugmakers Show Bottom-Line Profit: One-Off or Durable?

Profit has finally hit the bottom lines of a growing group of China's listed innovative drugmakers, but beneath the stronger earnings lies a sharp divide on how that money is made.



At one end is Sino-US BeOne Medicines. It earned 3.27 billion yuan (US$455 million) in the first half, with drug-product sales contributing 21.8 billion yuan, or 98 percent of revenue. Sino Biopharmaceutical presented a more blended model: Drug sales reached about 7.8 billion yuan, while overseas licensing payments added 980 million yuan, equivalent to 5 percent of revenue. At CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, the balance tilted further toward licensing deals, with payments of 5.9 billion yuan accounting for nearly a third of revenue.

Then there is RemeGen. The company turned to a 4.7-billion-yuan profit in first-half from a loss a year earlier, after recognizing about 4.5 billion yuan in technology-licensing income from its agreement with AbbVie. That income accounted for more than three-quarters of its revenue for the period.

The results capture a shift in China's pharmaceutical industry.

For years, investors asked when it's the nation's drugmakers would become profitable. Now they are asking what lies behind the profit. Repeat prescriptions to patients? Licensing fee supported by a continuing pipeline of drug candidates? One large transaction that may not recur the following year?

"Upfront payments from licensing deals are mostly one-off cash inflows," said Jiang Dong, an analyst with Xiangcai Securities. "Ultimately, the market prices companies on recurring cash flow and their ability to reinvest."

None of the models is inherently better.

Selling drugs allows a company to retain more of the future value of its medicines, but requires years of spending on trials, manufacturing and commercial teams. Licensing brings cash forward and transfers much of the cost and risk to a partner, but can make one reporting period look far stronger than the underlying business. As China's licensing boom reaches company accounts, the source and repeatability of earnings are becoming as important as the profit itself.

The clearest sales-led model is BeOne. The company, founded in 2010 as BeiGene and initially operating mostly in China, specializes in cancer drugs and has headquarters in Beijing and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is listed in Hong Kong and on the Nasdaq in New York. Its first-half product revenue rose to 3.3 billion yuan from 450 million yuan a year earlier. Its Brukinsa blood-cancer drug and main global product, generated 16.1 billion yuan – almost three-quarters of all product sales.

Hengrui Pharma, based in Jiangsu Province, is making a transition inside an older generic-drug business. Innovative-drug sales rose 16 percent in the first half to 8.8 billion yuan and contributed 63 percent of pharmaceutical sales. Generic-drug revenue fell 16 percent to 5 billion yuan, while licensing added 1.4 billion yuan. Total revenue slipped 1.9 percent and net profit was almost flat at 4.5 billion yuan.

Suzhou-based Innovent Biologics has added a new growth engine, and it is starting to look materially different from the oncology-focused biotech company of only a few years ago. First-half product revenue jumped 57 percent to 8.2 billion yuan, roughly matching its full-year level earnings in 2024. The increase came from its established cancer-drug portfolio and newer non-oncology products led by mazdutide, an obesity drug launched in China last year. Net profit rose 50 percent to 1.25 billion yuan.